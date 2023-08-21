Center for Defense Investments pays five times above market price for home in Nursipalu

The amount of the first residential transaction is approximately half a million euros.

«We are very grateful to the family that reached an agreement with the state for reaching a purchase deal. This decision was certainly not easy, but it is all the more important to know that it is an important decision from the point of view of strengthening national defense, as the expansion of the Nursipalu training ground contributes to increasing the defense capacity of the whole of Estonia,» Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said.

As additional compensation for reaching an agreement to acquire the real estate, the deal also includes a 20 percent incentive fee and a 10 percent additional fee, because it concerns a residential building. In addition, there is an income tax exemption when selling real estate to the state.

«There is no way we can emotionally compensate the value of one's home, but we can do everything we can to make the transition to a new living arrangement smooth and ensure that the situation is as close as possible to that before the transaction,» Pevkur said.

The compensation value is determined individually in the course of an evaluation. How much the amount of all compensations ultimately exceeds the market value will be determined separately for each property.