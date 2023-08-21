Estonia submits «Smoke Sauna Sisterhood» for Oscar consideration.

The documentary has enjoyed remarkable international success. It has screened at more than twenty festivals worldwide, winning four awards and receiving two jury mentions. Notable accolades include Hints winning the directing award in the World Cinema Documentary category at Sundance Film Festival, the Best Feature Documentary Award at San Francisco Film Festival, and the Eurimages Audentia Award for Best Female Director from the European Commission. Film rights have been sold to over 30 territories ranging from the United States to New Zealand and from Canada to South Korea. In Estonia, «Smoke Sauna Sisterhood» has drawn 27,000 cinema-goers to date.

Producer Marianne Ostrat of Alexandra Film celebrated the committee's decision.

«It's a tremendous honor! Sundance-premiered and awarded documentaries often find themselves among Oscar nominees, and we've prepared our spirit for this Oscar journey. We're not just trying our luck at the Oscars but aiming to fully realize the potential of 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' in two categories,» Ostrat said.

«Smoke Sauna Sisterhood» provides a contemporary, intimate portrayal of women gathering in the protective darkness of the smoke sauna, sharing their deepest secrets, and washing away accumulated shame and pain. The documentary also introduces the smoke sauna tradition of Voromaa in South Estonia, recognized on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The film is directed and scripted by Hints, produced by Ostrat, with Ants Tammik serving as the cinematographer. The soundtrack was composed by Iceland's Edvard Egilsson and performed by the band Eeter.