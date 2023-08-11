Estonian parlt committee chair to summon PM to committee sitting

«Yesterday [Thursday -- ed.], the prime minister made a very serious accusation on 'Aktuaalne kaamera' that in the past it may have been customary to bargain with money when it comes to the promulgation of laws, but now it is not acceptable. The prime minister must take responsibility for her words and give an explanation,» Reinsalu wrote on Facebook.

«Who has tried to bargain with laws in this way before? Has this bargaining been effective and for which laws? From whom did she get this information? Such statements discrediting the past functioning of the state cannot simply be left in the air,» he added.