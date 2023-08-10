Laaneranna municipality transfers donation back to businessman Parvel Pruunsild

According to Pruunsild, this was a surprise.

Parvel Pruunsild. Photo: Peeter Langovits

«Yes, it has indeed been returned,» he said. «I think this is nonsense. I know that the school agreed to various options, including the withdrawal of court cases. To me, this looks like spite or one-upping, because there is a solution. Suitable grants for Metskula School are coming from next year and there is money for one year of operation.»

Laaneranna rural municipality mayor Ingvar Saare told Laane Elu that the money was indeed transferred back to Pruunsild.

«This is because, by the time the materials were submitted to the council`s agenda last Friday, no compromise proposal had been received to be formalized into a draft,» Saare said.

The next Laaneranna rural municipality council meeting will be held today [Thursday] and the deadline for submitting proposals was on Friday.

The last time the council met was on July 20.

«Then the bill presented by Raul Oberschneider was not adopted,» Saare said.

At the time, Oberschneider submitted a proposal to exclude the part concerning Metskula School from the March council's decision to reorganize the school network.