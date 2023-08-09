Amount of VAT violations doubled on year

In the first seven months of this year, the Tax and Customs Board inspected and advised 5,000 companies. As a result, the originally declared VAT obligation of these companies was increased by 35.8 million euros. This is twice as much compared to the same period last year and six million euros more than during the entire last year.

According to Kristi Veskus, head of the VAT department at the Tax and Customs Board, most errors were detected in VAT refund claims, which companies had to correct more than 900 times, amounting to a total of 18.4 million euros.

«Even though baseless VAT refund claims have increased this year, our risk models identify them effectively. Therefore, it is inadvisable to hope that such fraud will go unnoticed by us,» Veskus pointed out.

Veskus explained that the most common types of tax evasion remain the payment of cash-in-hand wages, hiding turnover and using fictitious purchase invoices. Such violations have been identified in 300 companies in the first seven months of the year. Their tax liabilities were increased by a total of 4.2 million euros.