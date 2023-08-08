Rescuers dispatched over 300 times due to storm damage

The southern region of the Rescue Board recorded the highest number of incidents with a total of 110 events. The western region registered 97 events, the northern region 88, and the eastern region 25. Most often, rescuers had to remove trees that had fallen onto roads or power lines. In some cases, people had managed to remove the broken trees from the roads themselves.

«The most severe weather conditions, such as giant hailstones, tornadoes, and cyclones, fortunately bypassed Estonia. The most significant damage occurred on Sorve Peninsula [on the large western Saaremaa island], where vehicles and buildings were damaged due to large hailstones. To our knowledge, no one was injured,» Rescue Board representative Janar Karner said.