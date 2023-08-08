Estonian Ministry secgen: President`s adviser linked funding request to legislative assent

Secretary General of the Estonian Ministry of Finance Merike Saks has told Postimees that the person who spoke to her about linking the promulgation of bills to the allocation of funds to the Office of the President was President Alar Karis` adviser Toomas Sildam.
The controversy began when Minister of Finance Mart Vorklaev mentioned that signals had come from the Office of the President suggesting a connection between their funding request and the passage of legislation.
Saks indicated that hints were dropped that a lack of resources was impeding swift action, and with additional resources, the president`s office could operate faster. At that time, the government faced challenges with the approval of legislation due to obstruction from the opposition, endangering the timely enactment and promulgation of laws.
«It was on June 7... let me check... no, it was actually June 9. It was a reception with many attendees,» Saks said in an interview with Postimees.
Saks noted that the event was a farewell for the head of the Internal Security Service attended by government officials and politicians.
«During this event, in the same room where it took place, Toomas Sildam pulled me aside to discuss financial concerns. I wasn`t fully aware of the specifics since there wasn`t a formal funding request, but I heard out his concerns about insufficient funds and what they were needed for. We had also already allocated additional funds to the president`s office. I even expressed doubts about the eligibility of funds from the government reserve,» Saks explained.
«It`s hard for me to quote it word for word, and I won't attempt to, given that the conversation happened two months ago. Sadly, from that conversation, I [she emphasizes] clearly understood that a link was made between the promulgation of the legislative package and funding allocation. It wasn't in an ultimatum form, that if funds aren`t allocated, laws won`t be proclaimed. There were hints about resource shortages and their pace of work, emphasizing that additional resources would facilitate faster operation,» Saks told Postimees.
«I also remember feeling very unpleasantly surprised. I can`t recall my exact words, but I conveyed that it crossed a line. The president cannot just withhold legislation proclamations. As far as I`m aware, it can only happen if there`s a conflict with the Constitution. We parted ways. We didn`t quarrel, but the meeting ended on an unpleasant note. The incident disturbed me, and I informed the minister,» Saks added.
Sildam described it as a casual conversation during an event.
«We discussed the office`s budget, general topics, and legislative drafts. I certainly didn`t make a demand like, 'you provide the funds, and then we`ll promulgate the bills.' I`m sorry that Merike Saks interpreted it the way she did,» Sildam told Postimees.
«We`ve known each other for years; she could`ve called me or even asked me on the spot. However, I`ll seriously heed the advice of Peep Jahilo, the head of the president`s office, in future interactions with politicians or officials, to avoid using overly playful or ironic rhetoric which can eventually be misinterpreted,» Sildam said.