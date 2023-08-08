Estonian Ministry secgen: President`s adviser linked funding request to legislative assent

«It`s hard for me to quote it word for word, and I won't attempt to, given that the conversation happened two months ago. Sadly, from that conversation, I [she emphasizes] clearly understood that a link was made between the promulgation of the legislative package and funding allocation. It wasn't in an ultimatum form, that if funds aren`t allocated, laws won`t be proclaimed. There were hints about resource shortages and their pace of work, emphasizing that additional resources would facilitate faster operation,» Saks told Postimees.

«I also remember feeling very unpleasantly surprised. I can`t recall my exact words, but I conveyed that it crossed a line. The president cannot just withhold legislation proclamations. As far as I`m aware, it can only happen if there`s a conflict with the Constitution. We parted ways. We didn`t quarrel, but the meeting ended on an unpleasant note. The incident disturbed me, and I informed the minister,» Saks added.

Sildam described it as a casual conversation during an event.

«We discussed the office`s budget, general topics, and legislative drafts. I certainly didn`t make a demand like, 'you provide the funds, and then we`ll promulgate the bills.' I`m sorry that Merike Saks interpreted it the way she did,» Sildam told Postimees.