Estonian parlt`s select committee to discuss funding of president`s office

Chairman of the select committee Urmas Reinsalu said that serious questions have recently been raised regarding the connections between the financing of the presidential institution and the promulgation of bills.

«We need clear answers. The presidential institution must be completely independent, and the funding of the president`s office must be transparent. There's no room for any doubt,» Reinsalu noted.

Finance Minister Mart Vorklaev, Deputy Secretary-General for budgetary policy at the Ministry of Finance Sven Kirsipuu, head of the president´s office Peep Jahilo, Auditor General Janar Holm, and a representative from the National Audit Office have been summoned to take part in the sitting.