Estonian parlt`s select committee to discuss funding of president`s office

The state budget control select committee of the Estonian parliament is to discuss the funding of the Office of the President at an extraordinary public sitting on Tuesday morning.
Chairman of the select committee Urmas Reinsalu said that serious questions have recently been raised regarding the connections between the financing of the presidential institution and the promulgation of bills.
«We need clear answers. The presidential institution must be completely independent, and the funding of the president`s office must be transparent. There's no room for any doubt,» Reinsalu noted.
Finance Minister Mart Vorklaev, Deputy Secretary-General for budgetary policy at the Ministry of Finance Sven Kirsipuu, head of the president´s office Peep Jahilo, Auditor General Janar Holm, and a representative from the National Audit Office have been summoned to take part in the sitting.
The sitting is to take place on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10 a.m., it is open to the public, and there will be a live webcast. Recorded sessions can be viewed on the parliament´s YouTube channel.