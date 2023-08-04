Estonian justice chancellor warns against tying bills to confidece vote out of convenience

Madise pointed out that according to the Constitution, the parliament and each of its members have the right and duty when representing the will of the people to carefully review the bills, find and correct errors, mitigate possible inequality and get clear answers from the bill's authors and experts about its impacts. This is regardless of whether the MP belongs to a faction supporting the government or the opposition.

«Therefore, tying a bill to a vote of confidence can only be considered constitutional in truly exceptional cases, where state affairs would otherwise be bogged down, and there is essentially no other way out. It must not be a choice of convenience,» Madise said, responding to a question from leading politician of the opposition Isamaa party, Helir-Valdor Seeder.

The justice chancellor noted that tying the bill to a vote of confidence should definitely be considered unconstitutional if the government starts to use the linking of a vote of confidence to the adoption of the bill as a convenience choice when initiating the bill or before its second reading.