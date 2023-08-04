Estonia`s Tanak out of Rally Finland after less than 3 stages

The M-Sport Ford driver started Rally Finland well, winning the city-based stage held on Thursday. Tanak beat Hyundai`s Thierry Neuville by 0.6 seconds in the city stage. The season`s overall leader, Kalle Rovanpera (Toyota), came in third, just 0.1 seconds behind Neuville.

The top three were followed by Esapekka Lappi (Hyundai; 2:40.8), Elfyn Evans (Toyota; 2:40.9), Pierre-Louis Loubet (M-Sport; 2:41.2), Takamoto Katsuta (Toyota; 2:42.1), Teemu Suninen (Hyundai; 2:43.6), and Toyota team principal Jari-Matti Latvala (2:47.1).

During the second stage on Friday morning, Tanak could not maintain the same pace, falling to seventh place, 2.4 seconds behind the first-placed Takamoto Katsuta.