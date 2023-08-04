Narva authorities requesting funds from PM to defer heating price surge

Such a sharp price jump shocked both the people of Narva and the city leaders, and the Narva authorities are now asking the government to pay half of the annual difference between the old and new tariffs. In this case, the thermal energy price increase over twelve months would be smaller by half than announced.

According to thermal energy consumption statistics, half of the annual price increase amounts to 7.5 million euros. This is the sum that the Narva authorities are asking from Kallas.

Narva consumers will not see these millions, of course as the money is being requested to subsidize the heat producer so that it does not raise the tariff all at once by 84 percent.

Raik emphasized that the reason for Narva requesting the money is not that district heating in Narva is set to become expensive -- it will remain one of the cheapest in Estonia even after the price increase. The reason is that the price jump in September would be extremely steep.

According to Raik, there is no money in the city budget to support Narva residents with their heating bills. Moreover, the city has to find one million euros from the budget to pay for the rising heating bills of municipal institutions.