Estonia to rename 5 streets in Narva

«On March 29, Narva was informed that certain street names are not suitable for Estonia. A couple of months were given for a response, but the Narva city council has not made use of this deadline. Since this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the regional minister, the corresponding order will be published either today or no later than tomorrow, whereby the state will change the names of five streets in Narva,» Kallas explained.

«The costs will be borne by the state. The costs are between 8,000 and 9,000 euros,» the minister said.

«The various parties, both involved and uninvolved, have 15 days to express their opinions. We'll see if there are any additions or proposals, but that is today's decision, and we are moving forward with it,» he added.

In January, Narva changed the names of streets named after Communist revolutionaries Albert-August Tiimann and Ancis Dauman, but the renaming of seven other streets associated with the Soviet era has stalled.