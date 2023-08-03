Total production of industrial enterprises down 12.6 pct y-o-y in June

Output declined in two of the three main sectors -- by 29.2 percent in electricity production and by 12.4 percent in manufacturing. In mining, output increased by 1.6 percent.

Helle Bunder, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that, in June, the volume of industrial production fell in most of the manufacturing activities.

«Among the activities with larger shares, there was a rise only in the production of shale oil, 30.2 percent, and the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, 3 percent, as in the previous month,» Bunder added. The manufacture of electronic products declined slightly by 0.6 percent.

Among the larger industries, output decreased the most in the manufacture of wood, 27.7 percent, as well as in the manufacture of electrical equipment, 11.1 percent, fabricated metal products, 9.6 percent, and food products, 3.3 percent.

Compared with June 2022, the sales of manufacturing production decreased by 16.5 percent at current prices according to working-day adjusted data. Domestic sales fell by 17.2 percent and export sales by 16 percent. 68.1 percent of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market.

In June compared with May, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production fell by 1.7 percent and the production of manufacturing by 2.1 percent.