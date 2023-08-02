Baltic TSOs agree on European synchronization in February 2025

According to the agreement, disconnection from the Russian-controlled system (BRELL) and synchronous connection to the continental European grid will take place in February 2025.

The agreement also stipulates that the Baltic countries will jointly withdraw from the BRELL contract concluded with Russian and Belarusian operators in the summer of 2024, half a year before synchronization.

«Together with our partners, we have agreed on specific actions and dates for disconnecting from the Russian system and joining the Continental European Synchronous Zone. For the first time, the operators of the three countries jointly assumed clear obligations to perform synchronization at the agreed time – February 2025,» Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid, said in the company`s statement.

Rokas Masiulis, CEO of Litgrid. Photo: Erikas Ovčarenko

The necessary work, such as the installation of the first synchronous condensers, control systems and the reconstruction of the third line between Estonia and Latvia, will be completed by the agreed date. Other projects implemented by Baltic TSOs related to synchronization will be implemented by the end of 2025 or later.

Under the 2018 agreement signed between the Baltic leaders and the European Commission, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia must synchronize with continental European power networks by the end of 2025.

Lithuania aimed to complete the process sooner – by the first half of 2024, but Latvia and Estonia objected.