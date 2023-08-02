Latest ratings: Estonia 200`s fall stops, Reform loses voters

Martin Molder, a researcher at the University of Tartu. Photo: Kermo Benrot

«Their rating had been moving steadily downwards since the beginning of April, reflecting voter disillusionment with the new parliamentary and governing party. Weekly ratings showed a possible improvement in the position of Estonia 200 already last week, and their last two weekly ratings have been higher than in the weeks before,» Molder said.

Where support for Estonia 200 has generally been higher among younger voters, the current improvement in their position can be largely ascribed to increased support among older voters, among whom the party`s rating has generally been very low.

As regards the rest of the parties, there's not much in terms of new trends.

«The ratings of Isamaa and the Social Democrats have leveled out. The Center Party has seen its support grow in both relative and absolute terms over the past month. They are back to the level in absolute terms of supporters where they were in mid-February this year, after almost five months of steady recovery in absolute terms,» the researcher said.

He added that while there have been many short-term fluctuations in the ratings of EKRE and the Reform Party, the top two parties have been moving in different directions for the past couple of months.