Russian war journalist detained for throwing eggs at Russian embassy in Tallinn

It has now been revealed that the detained man is Arkady Babchenko, a 46-year-old Russian war journalist, who has since been released and who faces a fine for his action, Postimees reported.

Babchenko told Rus.Postimees that he threw four chicken eggs in the direction of the embassy building, and that the motive should be obvious.

Babchenko says he did not expect any result from the action and did not think about what the reaction of society would be. He described the egg-throwing as just a political action.

«Definitely a political act. I don`t understand why on earth there should be an embassy of a terrorist state in the democratic and free Estonia and why maintain international relations with that terrorist state. On what can we continue a dialogue with Russia?» Babchenko told Rus.Postimehees in an interview.

Police spokespeople in Tallinn said that on the night between Saturday and Sunday, a man born in 1977 threw eggs against the wall of the building of the embassy of the Russian Federation.

«A patrol on the scene detained the man and proceedings were opened,» they said.

Writer and journalist Arkady Babchenko. Photo: Eero Vabamägi / Postimees