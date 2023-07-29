Estonia to get over EUR 40 mln from NATO joint funding for infrastructure development.

"In order to implement the new NATO defense plans approved at the Vilnius summit, we need to be prepared to host the allies in significantly larger volumes than so far. We've been contributing to the completion of the necessary objects ourselves and we're pleased that their completion is now partially the responsibility of NATO joint funding," Estonian Minister of Defense Hanno Pevkur said, adding that the infrastructure is of key importance to ensure the allies are able to strengthen the local units in case of military threat.

Over the next eight years, various infrastructure projects will be planned for allies, the costs of which can be covered from the NATO Security Investment Program (NSIP) funds. The updated military part of Estonia's national defense development plan for 2022-2031 envisages the construction of aircraft hangars, equipment shelters and a barracks at the Amari air base, the construction of barracks, maintenance training garages, shelters and the renovation of a cafeteria at the Tapa military compound, and the creation of a new compound and expansion of a training area in Nursipalu.

The first package of the approved joint funding enables Estonia to seek cost coverage worth over 40 million euros. The next joint funding packages are being planned and the second package is expected to be ready by the end of 2023.

The NATO Security Investment Program supports projects aimed at strengthening the deterrence and defense posture of allies. The funding mainly covers command and control systems, air defense communication and information systems, military headquarters, and critical objects such as reception areas, ammunition depots, airfields, fuel systems, and maritime infrastructure.