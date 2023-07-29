Belgian national charged with narcotics, weapons smuggling in Estonia.

"The weapons and the amphetamine were hidden in such a way that it would be as difficult as possible to detect them during a random inspection. The firearms were hidden in the cavity of a component of a sofa that was in the van. The amphetamine was in the sofa's bedding compartment in five black sports bags, each containing 20 plastic packages with powder. The sports bags were in turn covered with a blanket, the edges of the bedding compartment had been impregnated with a strong smelling substance and the van's cargo space was filled to the top with various boxes, carpets, furniture, equipment and other items," the prosecutor said.