Tallinn gets 82 pct of month's average rainfall in less than 24 hours

According to the weather station of Harku, Tallinn, 67.3 millimeters of rain poured down in Tallinn in less than 24 hours starting around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, 82 percent of the long-term average for the Estonian capital for the month of July.
The average amount of rainfall that Tallinn gets in July is 82 millimeters.
In Tallinn, rain began on Tuesday at around 1 a.m. and continued until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.
Between 8 p.m. and midnight, in just four hours, precipitation amounted to 46.2 millimeters. The most intense rain was between 11 p.m. and midnight, when Tallinn received almost 25 millimeters of rain in a single hour.
Heavy rainfall caused flooding in several places in Tallinn and nearby areas. Private weather stations around the city, whose data are not official, also registered very large amounts of rainfall, ranging from 40 to 85 millimeters depending on location. The heavy rain was caused by a small partial cyclone in a low pressure area, which remained immobile but then moved away towards the Gulf of Finland in the morning.