Tallinn gets 82 pct of month's average rainfall in less than 24 hours

The average amount of rainfall that Tallinn gets in July is 82 millimeters.

In Tallinn, rain began on Tuesday at around 1 a.m. and continued until 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Between 8 p.m. and midnight, in just four hours, precipitation amounted to 46.2 millimeters. The most intense rain was between 11 p.m. and midnight, when Tallinn received almost 25 millimeters of rain in a single hour.