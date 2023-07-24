Intl team in Czechia set to prepare Estonian satellite for launch

"After handing over the satellite, the Estcube-2 team will have done all it can and cannot contribute to the mission any further," Hans Teras, project manager of Estcube-2, explained.

The members of the Estcube team will have the opportunity to examine all final preparations for the space flight. The satellite will be attached to a rocket module and sent by plane from the Czech Republic to French Guiana in South America. According to the plan, the satellite will launch between Sept. 13 and 18 from the Kourou spaceport aboard an Arianespace Vega rocket.

"There are many risks associated with a rocket launch that could lead to a failure and the loss of the launch vehicle and all its cargo," Teras explained.

The Vega rocket has proven its reliability over the years, having made several successful launches. For its part, Estcube-2 has withstood all the shock and vacuum tests conducted in the Tartu Observatory laboratory, confirming that the satellite can cope with the extreme conditions in space.