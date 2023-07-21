US B-52 strategic bombers conduct training in Estonian airspace

On Wednesday, United States Air Force B-52H Stratofortress strategic bombers made an overflight of Estonia as a part of an exercise, accompanied by several British, French and Romanian jets, military spokespeople in Tallinn said.
The United States conducts similar exercises regularly to assess its readiness and, if necessary, to fulfill its security responsibilities. The exercises help to increase the level of training of NATO allies, which is important for responding to potential crises around the world.
During the exercise, the B-52 strategic bombers were escorted by UK Royal Air Force Typhoons from Amari Airbase side by side with French Rafale and Romanian F-16 fighter jets, which are conducting the NATO air policing role from Siauliai, Lithuania.
The allied fighter jets refueled from a French A330 tanker.
The B-52H Stratofortress is a long-range, heavy bomber that can perform a variety of missions. The bomber is capable of flying at high subsonic speeds at altitudes of up to 50,000 feet (15,167 meters). It can carry nuclear or precision guided conventional ordnance with worldwide precision navigation capability. In a conventional conflict, the B-52 can perform strategic attack, close-air support, air interdiction, offensive counter-air and maritime operations.