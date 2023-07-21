US B-52 strategic bombers conduct training in Estonian airspace

The United States conducts similar exercises regularly to assess its readiness and, if necessary, to fulfill its security responsibilities. The exercises help to increase the level of training of NATO allies, which is important for responding to potential crises around the world.

During the exercise, the B-52 strategic bombers were escorted by UK Royal Air Force Typhoons from Amari Airbase side by side with French Rafale and Romanian F-16 fighter jets, which are conducting the NATO air policing role from Siauliai, Lithuania.

The allied fighter jets refueled from a French A330 tanker.