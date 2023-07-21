116 pigs killed due to ASF on farm in Southeast Estonia.

Inge Saavo, head of the southern region of the Agriculture and Food Board, said the pigs were gassed and then transported to the animal waste processing company AS Vireen in Vaike-Maarja, where the carcasses will be destroyed.

"Disinfection and cleaning will be now carried out. When the required period of time has passed, the farm will be able to resume pig farming," Saavo added.

Under the Veterinary Act, the state will provide a compensation for the cost of the animals that died or were killed following the diagnosis of an animal disease, as well as for the costs of related activities. The value of the animals and the value of the contaminated feed and equipment will be reimbursed to the livestock keeper, provided that the livestock keeper has complied with all valid requirements.