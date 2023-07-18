Child suffers burns from lightning strike

At 11:22 a.m., the emergency response center received a call from the village of Treimani in the municipality of Haademeeste, where, according to the caller, lightning had struck a house and a child standing near a window had been injured. At the time rescuers arrived, an ambulance was taking the child, who had suffered burns, to a hospital.

Also a man who had poisoning symptoms from inhaling smoke was taken away.

There was a mother in the house with three children at the moment of the accident. The mother and the other two children were not injured.

A carpet and curtains with traces of damage from smoldering had been thrown out of the house, and a table inside was covered in soot. Firefighters checked the fire safety of the house and its attic, but found nothing else that could be considered a fire hazard.