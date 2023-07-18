Ragnar Klavan returns to top league football

Klavan will join Tallinna Kalev for the second half of the Premier League season as number 15, the club said.

Klavan, who last played an official match in September last year, has been keeping in shape since January by training with Tallinna Kalev's top lineup, but has to date focused on his role as the president of the club.

Klavan said on the club's website that the process has been long, and after the last official game, he took some time to think about exactly what to do next.

"When I started training with Tallinna Kalev in January, before the start of the season, it was clear that if my body would allow it and everything else would be ok, I would like to play for Kalev," said Klavan.

Klavan can make his debut as a player of Tallinna Kalev already this Saturday, when Kalev plays Parnu's JK Vaprus at the Kadriorg Stadium at 5 p.m.