Estonian govt puts brakes on appointment of East-Viru County representative

On Friday, Kallas announced that as things stand, the discussion about the East-Viru County representative has been postponed until early August in the government.

"The coalition partners have not had enough discussion on this topic within their parties and need more time. As this is an important issue for the government, I understand them well and don't rush them," he noted.

At the end of June, Kallas said that the name of the East-Viru representative would be announced after the government meeting on July 13.

"It will be revealed as a joint decision of the three coalition parties. The representative must implement the views and policies that the current coalition wants and be suitable for all three parties," he said.

Jaanus Purga, a green economy promoter and development director at shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG), has emerged as a candidate for the post. Kallas said that Purga has shown interest in the representative position, but there are also some other candidates. Several green organizations have sent letters in his support (confirmed by the Estonian Fund for Nature -- ed.). Purga said that he is interested in the East-Viru County representative position.