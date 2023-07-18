Estonian govt puts brakes on appointment of East-Viru County representative

Even though Estonian Minister of Regional Affairs Madis Kallas wanted the government to decide last Thursday who would become the government's representative in East-Viru County and what the representative's responsibilities would be, the issue did not make it to the agenda of the government's meeting, Postimees and the regional Pohjarannik report.
On Friday, Kallas announced that as things stand, the discussion about the East-Viru County representative has been postponed until early August in the government.
"The coalition partners have not had enough discussion on this topic within their parties and need more time. As this is an important issue for the government, I understand them well and don't rush them," he noted.
At the end of June, Kallas said that the name of the East-Viru representative would be announced after the government meeting on July 13.
"It will be revealed as a joint decision of the three coalition parties. The representative must implement the views and policies that the current coalition wants and be suitable for all three parties," he said.
Jaanus Purga, a green economy promoter and development director at shale oil producer Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG), has emerged as a candidate for the post. Kallas said that Purga has shown interest in the representative position, but there are also some other candidates. Several green organizations have sent letters in his support (confirmed by the Estonian Fund for Nature -- ed.). Purga said that he is interested in the East-Viru County representative position.
"I want to give something back to the county and do something for it," he affirmed.
Meanwhile, the Estonian Chemical Industry Association and trade unions have expressed their support for Peep Peterson, a social democrat and former Minister of Health and Labor in the previous government, who was a trade union leader in Estonia for many years.
Former minister of culture Piret Hartman (SDE), who due to her active engagement with regional issues was nicknamed "Minister of East-Viru County" in the previous government, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate for the post. Hartman said that she is not running for the position, however. Kallas added that Hartman is helping him carry out the process of electing the representative and defining their duties.