Estonia extradites to US employee of FSB who smuggled military equipment

According to Breon Peace, attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Konoshchenok is one of the key figures in the smuggling of strictly regulated electronics and ammunition of US origin to Russia.

Peace also thanked the Estonian authorities, including the Internal Security Service and the Office of the Prosecutor General, for arresting and extraditing Konoshchenok.

Konoshchenok was arraigned at a federal courthouse in Brooklyn, New York, already on Friday.

It was previously determined that Konoshchenok, who is suspected of being an FSB employee, allegedly smuggled items of US origin, such as electronics and military tactical ammunition, from Estonia to Russia.

In October 2022, Konoshchenok was stopped in Estonia as he sought to cross the border into Russia carrying 35 types of semiconductors and thousands of US-made 6.5mm bullets used in sniper rifles.