Ministers agree on action plan for integrating British units into Estonian division

«For Estonia, it is very important that we are moving forward with the integration of the UK brigade into our division. We know exactly which units will come to Estonia and we have a plan for exercises to rehearse reinforcement -- how the brigade allocated to our defense will move to Estonia and how it will operate within the Estonian division,» Pevkur said in a press release, describing this as the realization of a long-term goal for Estonia.

«Our chief of defense has to know exactly which units and what kind of equipment he can count on in wartime,» the minister said.

Additionally, the ministers agreed on the embedding of staff officers into the command of the Estonian division.