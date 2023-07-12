Summit's decisions show NATO sees Russia as main threat

«NATO has permanently transitioned to a strengthened defense posture and the implementation of the historic decisions taken in Madrid last year has quickly begun,» Kallas said, according the government's press office.

At the NATO summit in Vilnius, alliance heads of state and government endorsed new NATO defense plans, reached an agreement to increase defense spending and took decisions which set in motion the process of Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Kallas noted that the Vilnius summit is also a landmark because for the first time, Finland is at the common table as a member of NATO.

«I am also very pleased that Turkey has decided to move forward with the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership. This means that Sweden, too, will soon be a member of NATO,» said Kallas, adding that the accession of Finland and Sweden will make the security of our region much more solid.

Kallas said that on the basis of the new defense plans of NATO approved in Vilnius on Tuesday, NATO will protect every inch of its territory from the first minute, just as agreed at the Madrid summit.