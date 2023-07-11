East-Viru County wind turbine plant to receive EUR 2.6 mln from EU fund

According to Minister of Economic Affairs and Information Technology Tiit Riisalo, the new wind turbine plant is a good example of the future of the economy of East-Viru County.

"More and more new industries are emerging in East-Viru County in the coming years, which will make the economy there more diverse and create production with higher added value. This also means new and better-paid jobs," the minister said.

He added that Freen's project is a good example of how small and medium-sized enterprises can also contribute to the changing of East-Viru County.

According to Sigrid Harjo, member of the management board of the joint agency, called on all companies operating in East-Viru County to take advantage of opportunities for development.

"We currently have and will soon open a number of different grants that will help realize your company's ambitious plans faster. Be it product development, research development activities or, for example, expanding production. In addition, there are a number of consulting services, from specific target markets to intellectual property management," Harjo said.