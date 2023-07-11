INTERVIEW ⟩ Patriarch Bartholomew: you can't claim to be a brother of another nation if you support a war against them

We repeat that war is not a solution. We have said on numerous occasions that the only way of resolving differences should be dialogue, and dialogue alone. What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy and a shame that will forever stigmatize those who provoked it, those who justified it, those who remained silent, and those who in the end were proven not to have fear of God.

In the context of its canonical responsibilities and the centuries-old tradition of the Orthodox Church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate labored to overcome the schism and restore unity among the Orthodox in Ukraine. To this end, it convened the Unification Council that was held in the historic Church of Hagia Sophia in Kyiv, on December 15, 2018, to which it invited the Hierarchs of all the Orthodox ecclesiastical entities of the land, including those under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate. Unfortunately, with the exception of two brother Hierarchs from this ecclesiastical jurisdiction, the rest clearly submitted to pressure from Moscow and returned the invitations that we sent out. This Unification Council elected as head of the newly-founded Orthodox Church of Ukraine our brother, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, with whom we concelebrated on January 6, 2019, at the Phanar, where we personally granted him the Patriarchal and Synodal Tomos of Autocephaly for his Church. This means that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine enjoys complete independence in the administration of its internal affairs, exactly as all the other local Orthodox Autocephalous Churches.