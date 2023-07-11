His Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople very rarely gives interviews. However, in his confession given to Postimehe, he said that Patriarch Kirill of Moscow has no right to say that by not supporting the war started by your country, you are no longer a brother of your people.
INTERVIEW ⟩ Patriarch Bartholomew: you can't claim to be a brother of another nation if you support a war against them
Your All-Holiness, on Sunday, June 18th, you delivered the Keynote Address at the CEC General Assembly here in Tallinn. What were the main messages of your Address?
It was indeed an honor to deliver the keynote address for the General Assembly of the Conference of European Churches on Sunday, June 18, on the topic of “celebrating unity amid differences.”
We firmly believe that discerning and recognizing what unites us in a world otherwise deeply marked by division is what should characterize us as disciples of Christ.
This means that, as Christian communities, we must adopt a sense of humility and accept that we are also to blame for divisions between and even within our churches. Instead of imitating Christ’s example, we have too often expected to be served, rather than to serve; we have too often demanded privileges, rather than ministered to the underprivileged; we have too often associated with the elite and powerful, with nationalism and nation-states, rather than identifying with and ministering to the vulnerable and discriminated—to Christ Himself in the least of his and our brothers and sisters.
Moreover, in our communities and in our world, we are called to listen to all voices–especially those of the most vulnerable, marginalized and oppressed–and work toward a world where the common good transcends all social boundaries and national borders.
What concerns Your All-Holiness the most as the leader of the Orthodox church in the world? What should people in the modern world, with many global problems, address first?
Our world unfortunately continues to be plagued by wars and conflicts, economic and social inequalities, climate change and its various repercussions, which include exploitation of the ecosystems of the earth and seas, as well as limitations of accessibility to potable water. In light of this reality, we are obliged to work together–political leaders, religious communities, and conscientious citizens–to establish a culture of solidarity. And solidarity implies standing beside our fellow human beings that experience suffering, injustice, poverty and marginalization, but also those who are threatened by insecurity as a result of war and conflict, forced emigration and displacement, along with those in danger of exploitation and different forms of trafficking, or else who have no access to medicine and healthcare.
We live in a globalized world, where economy, the market and technology prevail. All these are the consequence of human reason and labor, touching the lives of billions in one way or another. Nonetheless, nothing is more valuable than respect for the human person and God’s creation in its entirety. This is why, above all else, we must give priority to another globalization, “the globalization of love and solidarity,” without any presuppositions or conditions.
The war between Russia and Ukraine is currently our biggest concern because we are neighbours. The Moscow Patriarchate is President Putin's ally in this destructive war; how does it align with Christian values?
Unfortunately, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow chose to identify from the very first moment with the decisions of President Putin, blessing the invasion of the Russian military forces into the sovereign territory and independent state of Ukraine. This creates a sense of deep sorrow and pain in our heart. Indeed, it does so all the more to the people of Ukraine. After all, you cannot claim to be brother of another nation, when you endorse a war proclaimed by your nation against them.
War is the most heinous and unacceptable sign of the decayed situation, whose victim is unfortunately always humankind. This is a reality that completely contradicts the teaching of our Lord.
Like every war, every conflict, every action that undermines peace and diminishes respect for the human person as the image of God himself, this war comprises a defeat of all humanity. And while the direct responsibility may lie with those who choose war over dialogue and bloodshed over diplomacy, all of us are obliged to condemn such conduct and choices in the most emphatic way possible, defending instead peace, freedom, respect of human rights, independence, territorial sovereignty and national dominion for every country.
We repeat that war is not a solution. We have said on numerous occasions that the only way of resolving differences should be dialogue, and dialogue alone. What is happening in Ukraine is a tragedy and a shame that will forever stigmatize those who provoked it, those who justified it, those who remained silent, and those who in the end were proven not to have fear of God.
Estonian foreign minister Mr Margus Tsahkna has banned Patriarch Kirill from entering Estonia. How Your All-Holiness will comment on that?
It is clear that this political decision reflects the sentiments of the peace-loving Estonian people, who from the very outset condemned the sacrilegious war against sovereign Ukraine and stands in solidarity with the grievously suffering people of Ukraine in every possible way.
What are the developments in the Orthodox Church of Ukraine? Is there a hope to unite Ukrainian Orthodox Churches into one Church under the jurisdiction of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople?
In the context of its canonical responsibilities and the centuries-old tradition of the Orthodox Church, the Ecumenical Patriarchate labored to overcome the schism and restore unity among the Orthodox in Ukraine. To this end, it convened the Unification Council that was held in the historic Church of Hagia Sophia in Kyiv, on December 15, 2018, to which it invited the Hierarchs of all the Orthodox ecclesiastical entities of the land, including those under the jurisdiction of the Moscow Patriarchate. Unfortunately, with the exception of two brother Hierarchs from this ecclesiastical jurisdiction, the rest clearly submitted to pressure from Moscow and returned the invitations that we sent out. This Unification Council elected as head of the newly-founded Orthodox Church of Ukraine our brother, His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine, with whom we concelebrated on January 6, 2019, at the Phanar, where we personally granted him the Patriarchal and Synodal Tomos of Autocephaly for his Church. This means that the Orthodox Church of Ukraine enjoys complete independence in the administration of its internal affairs, exactly as all the other local Orthodox Autocephalous Churches.
Naturally, our prayer and wish is that the complete restoration of unity among all our Ukrainian brothers will be achieved. I know that His Beatitude Metropolitan Epiphanius of Kyiv and All Ukraine has been working from the very outset toward this goal, while after the Russian invasion of Ukraine hundreds of parishes have abandoned the ecclesiastical structure under the Patriarchate of Moscow in Ukraine and have been incorporated into the Orthodox Church of Ukraine. We have been informed moreover that many other parishes intend to do the same.
In any case, the Ecumenical Patriarchate fervently hopes for the restoration of peace in Ukraine and for the full unity of all Orthodox faithful in the land.
What is the current progress of the Orthodox Church in Lithuania that Your All-Holiness took under your omophorion recently?
The Church of Constantinople, in accordance with the canonically prescribed unique responsibility of the Ecumenical Patriarch to receive petitions of appeal, restored the five Lithuanian clergymen, who were unjustly disciplined by their former ecclesiastical authority for expressing their opposition to Russia’s war against Ukraine’s sovereignty. At the same time as we restored them, we also placed them under our omophorion. During our recent official visit to Lithuania, we were deeply moved by the profound respect of our Orthodox brethren toward the Church of Constantinople, as well as their unwavering historical and spiritual bonds in their conscience to the Ecumenical Patriarchate, which after all also constitutes their Mother Church. In this spirit, then, we are working to strengthen our Orthodox brothers and sisters in Lithuania through every productive spiritual means, by signing a bilateral agreement between the Ecumenical Patriarchate and the honorable Government of Lithuania, as well as by establishing a Patriarchal Exarchate in that land.
Is the influence of the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople increasing in Eastern Europe?
The Ecumenical Patriarchate has, through the ages, been concerned with the spread of the Gospel message, as well as the byzantine civilization, letters, culture, ecclesiastical art and music. It enjoyed Patriarchal Metropolitan dioceses across a large portion of Eastern Europe, where under different historical conditions—primarily after the creation of nation-states—the Patriarchate granted Autocephalies, namely the status of internal administrative independence, while preserving at all times inseparable and strong canonical and spiritual bonds. Thus, we would not say that it is a matter of an increase of influence of the Ecumenical Patriarchate in Eastern Europe, but rather of an increase of enhancement and deepening of these traditional bonds, which some forces sought to disturb for foreign interests.
Nevertheless, the Church of Constantinople—as the first Throne within the Orthodox world—always and variously expressed concern for its spiritual children that in turn never forgot their Mother Holy Great Church of Christ. In this framework, by way of example, permit us to mention that this year the Orthodox Church in your country is celebrating one hundred years since it was granted the status of autonomy by the Ecumenical Patriarchate, while the same anniversary is also being celebrated by the Orthodox Churches of Finland and of the Czech Lands and Slovakia. This auspicious event, which constitutes a tangible witness not only of the traditional concern of the Church of Constantinople, but also of its long-standing presence in Eastern Europe, will be honored next September with our official Patriarchal visit to your beautiful country and to your neighboring Finland.
What could be the main topics when you will visit the Republic of Estonia in September?
During our visit to the hospitable country of Estonia in September, we will be pleased once again to see the progress of the local Church, for whose benefit His Eminence Metropolitan Stephanos of Tallinn and all Estonia, along with the venerable hierarchy and sacred clergy, works with devotion and sacrificial love. Moreover, we are deeply moved to meet once more and to bless our Estonian brothers and sisters face to face, while we shall also have the honor of conversing with the representatives of the honorable government of the Republic of Estonia, whom we thank for the honor and invitation to participate in the celebrations of this important anniversary for the local Orthodox Church and your country
What is your message to the Estonian people?
We would like to convey a heartfelt greeting to all Estonians. We pray that the almighty God will protect your land from all danger, while strengthening your leaders and citizens so that you may continue on the way of progress, development and prosperity, offering a good witness for peace and justice in the world. We look forward to seeing you in September!