Train services disrupted after piece of munition is found at Tapa station

Tarvi Viisalu, safety manager at railway infrastructure company Estonian Railways, told regional daily Virumaa Teataja that an explosive device was discovered during excavation work at Tapa station at 10:55 a.m.

Viisalu was unable to say what kind of explosive device had been found, as they were still waiting for the explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) team.

According to Viisalu, pieces of munition have also been found at Tapa station in the past.

Train traffic via Tapa has been stopped. Passenger train operator Elron has offered its apologies to passengers for the inconvenience.

The section of the track between Tapa and Aegviidu railway stations, which was closed for an hour around noon on Tuesday, has been reopened for passenger trains and train services between Tallinn and Tartu and Tallinn and Narva have now been restored.