Speakers of 6 countries: NATO must establish path for Ukraine to join.

"In light of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius we call on the allies to undertake the commitment that Ukraine will become a member of NATO and the alliance will establish a path for Ukraine to join NATO," the speakers of the six countries said in the joint statement, adding that Ukraine should be invited to join NATO as soon as conditions allow through a political decision similar to Finland.

The speakers welcomed the broad support for Ukraine's membership in NATO, as reflected in the Chair's Conclusions, expressed at the High-Level Meeting of Speakers of Parliaments of NATO countries held in Vilnius at the beginning of June, as well as in the statements of support by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, the European Parliament and the parliaments of Bulgaria, Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Ahead of the upcoming Vilnius summit, the speakers called on the allies to work closely to develop security commitments for Ukraine which will in no way be an alternative to Ukraine's membership in NATO and should not slow down Ukraine's progress towards membership in NATO. They also called for supporting the Peace Formula of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.