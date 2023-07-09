Experts forecasting spike in winter electricity exchange prices

Olavi Miller, market analysis strategist at the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, said that while market forecasts do not predict prices as high as last year, the combination of increased consumption from the start of the heating season and decreased solar energy will inevitably cause some price increase. Consequently, a price of 10 cents per kilowatt-hour should not be expected.

According to Miller, such a price would only be possible under two conditions -- there is no need to initiate carbon dioxide-intensive electricity production anywhere in Europe and natural gas price remains stable and relatively cheap, enabling to cover peak demand.

As it stands, European gas reserves are 79 percent full, so by the start of winter, Europe will be in a much better position than last year, according to the strategist.

"However, Europe's capacity to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) is not yet sufficiently developed to ensure that we won't run out of gas before spring without limiting gas demand. How quickly gas reserves will deplete in winter depends on how cold the winter will be. In any case, this depletion will immediately start to reflect in rising gas prices," Miller said.