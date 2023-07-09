Experts forecasting spike in winter electricity exchange prices

Over the last five months, the average electricity exchange price has remained below 8 cents per kilowatt-hour, however, experts predict a price increase to 12 cents in the winter, Postimees reports.
Olavi Miller, market analysis strategist at the state-owned energy group Eesti Energia, said that while market forecasts do not predict prices as high as last year, the combination of increased consumption from the start of the heating season and decreased solar energy will inevitably cause some price increase. Consequently, a price of 10 cents per kilowatt-hour should not be expected.
According to Miller, such a price would only be possible under two conditions -- there is no need to initiate carbon dioxide-intensive electricity production anywhere in Europe and natural gas price remains stable and relatively cheap, enabling to cover peak demand.
As it stands, European gas reserves are 79 percent full, so by the start of winter, Europe will be in a much better position than last year, according to the strategist.
"However, Europe's capacity to receive liquefied natural gas (LNG) is not yet sufficiently developed to ensure that we won't run out of gas before spring without limiting gas demand. How quickly gas reserves will deplete in winter depends on how cold the winter will be. In any case, this depletion will immediately start to reflect in rising gas prices," Miller said.
"A more realistic assumption is that during a typical winter, our oil shale-based and Europe's coal-fired power plants would need to be put into operation to cover peak demand, which solely due to the rising carbon dioxide price would mean a significantly higher cost than 100 euros per megawatt-hour."
Kalvi Nou, energy trade portfolio manager at Alexela energy group, said that market information suggests that average monthly prices for the winter period are likely to fall between 12-19 cents per kilowatt-hour, but this depends on many factors -- primarily gas and coal prices, but also the capacity status of the Nordic hydro reservoirs.
"Unexpected disruptions in production capacity or transmission lines can also significantly increase prices," Nou told Postimees.
Comparing the distribution of Eesti Energia's customers between the exchange package and fixed price packages, about 40 percent have chosen the exchange-based price and 60 percent the fixed price package. Over 70,000 Eesti Energia customers are still using the universal service, while approximately 65,000 customers use the general service.
"Given that these are the most expensive options on the market, I would recommend that customers who still use the universal service as well as those who do not have a contract with an electricity supplier should definitely review their electricity package," sales director for home markets at Eesti Energia Roul Tutt said.