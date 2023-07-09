EIA for Enefit's oil plant embarks on round of approvals

The oil plant will be set up as part of the Auvere energy complex, which consists of existing oil production units -- two devices with Enefit140 technology and one with Enefit280 technology -- the Eesti Power Plant, Auvere Power Plant, and the infrastructure associated with these objects, including railways, an oil warehouse, cooling water system, and ash field, according to the report.

According to the complex permit application submitted by Enefit Power, the Enefit280-2 unit uses up to 280 tons of oil shale per hour and up to 6,720 tons per day at project load. The unit operates continuously for up to 8,760 hours a year, but due to maintenance downtime, the estimated operating time is up to 8,100 hours a year. The unit produces a maximum of 324,000 tons of shale oil, 97.2 million normal cubic meters of pyrolysis gas, 64,800 cubic meters of phenolic water, and 283.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year.