Estonian Evangelical Lutheran Church temporarily suspends marriage registrations

"It would be wrong to accept their applications now and tell them after October to go and register their marriage in the civil registry office. We do not want to make people run back and forth," the archbishop said. He added that the suspension of acceptance of registration applications does not mean that churches will not perform blessings and weddings. If a couple wishes so, they have to formally register their marriage separately in the civil registry office. Viilma added that it is entirely possible that the church will not find any conflict at all and will ultimately be able to continue with marriage registrations.