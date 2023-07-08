Ratas, Simson, Aab supporting Tanel Kiik as new Center Party chairman

Leader of the Estonian opposition Center Party Juri Ratas, Center member and European Commissioner Kadri Simson and member of the party's governing board Jaak Aab are supporting Tanel Kiik as the new Center chairman.
"We support the current deputy chairman of the Center Party and chair of the party's parliamentary group, Tanel Kiik, as the future Center Party chairman. He has contributed to the party's activities and election campaigns for almost 15 years," Ratas, Simson and Aab announced.
"Tanel has stood up for the Center Party's worldview in two governments, in the Riigikogu, as well as in the Tallinn city government and council. He has also led the prime minister's office, worked in the Center Party office, and helped compile several election platforms and party strategies. Tanel is a leader who unifies and seeks solutions. We are confident that his previous leadership experience, versatile knowledge, and personal qualities will help him successfully lead the party forward."
Ratas acknowledged that the Center Party is currently going through hard times, as internal power struggles are hampering organizational development and the strengthening of chapters.
"The Center Party is at a crossroads. Our competitors hope to see the Center Party fall apart, but we will prove to them and ourselves that we can unite behind common goals and ideals. This requires teamwork and prioritizing the interests of Estonia and the Center Party over personal ambitions," Ratas said.