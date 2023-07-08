Ratas, Simson, Aab supporting Tanel Kiik as new Center Party chairman

"We support the current deputy chairman of the Center Party and chair of the party's parliamentary group, Tanel Kiik, as the future Center Party chairman. He has contributed to the party's activities and election campaigns for almost 15 years," Ratas, Simson and Aab announced.

"Tanel has stood up for the Center Party's worldview in two governments, in the Riigikogu, as well as in the Tallinn city government and council. He has also led the prime minister's office, worked in the Center Party office, and helped compile several election platforms and party strategies. Tanel is a leader who unifies and seeks solutions. We are confident that his previous leadership experience, versatile knowledge, and personal qualities will help him successfully lead the party forward."

Ratas acknowledged that the Center Party is currently going through hard times, as internal power struggles are hampering organizational development and the strengthening of chapters.