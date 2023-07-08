We should disconnect from Russian power system by 2025 - Elering CEO

"We don’t have any economic logic at the moment as we stopped buying the grid balancing service last summer. Russia provides us with a system stability service and we do not pay for it. If we leave the Russian grid, we will have additional costs," Kalle Kilk said in an interview with the Estonian daily Postimees.

"In our opinion, it should be done (the disconnection from the Russian electricity system - BNS) in late 2025, not now. Back-up services should be developed in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, and we can also buy some things from Finland and Poland. If we leave the Russian grid, someone has to be able to quickly replace the regulation service, and our power plants have to build up the capacity to ensure this," he added.

For Latvia and Estonia, the desynchronization from the Russian-controlled electricity system is "not a political issue", while for Lithuania, he said, the benefits of advanced synchronization are "not technical, but visual", the Elering CEO said.

"Lithuania is trying to weigh the political value against our technical assessment of the situation. In a sense, you cannot say what is more important, what weighs more," Kilk said.

In his words, Estonia needs to build synchronous compensators and complete the construction of power lines between the country and Latvia in order to disconnect from the Russian-controlled electricity system. The third Estonia-Latvia power line will be completed in early 2025, if construction is accelerated by 10 months, Kilk said.