Expert: Ericsson's major deal shows potential of Estonian commercial real estate

"This is one of the most important transactions of its kind in the entire Baltic market in the last decade or so. For us, it was a considerable challenge, because there are not many plots of land suitable for the construction of such a building in Tallinn and we had to take into account the company's profile emphasizing modern technology and innovation," Kopper, who advised on the transaction, said in a press release.

According to the expert, Ericsson's decision may also contribute to another large international company of the same caliber finding Estonia on the map and seeing the potential for investing here.