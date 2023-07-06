Center Party returns major donation, chairman announces rift in party leadership

"I proposed to the leadership to accept this donation and initiate the party's supplementary budget process and strengthen the budget with the donation -- fund party chapters, hire development managers in rural areas, distribute the weekly Kesknadal, strengthen the party's office, and repay the debts of the 2023 parliamentary elections at an accelerated pace. The best use of this ideological donation could have been discussed in more detail with the leadership and fellow party members during the supplementary budget process," he said.

Secretary General of the Center Party Andre Hanimagi told BNS that the party is returning the donation because this was the outcome of the vote in the governing board.

"At the vote conducted at the proposal of Mihhail Kolvart, nine members of the governing board were in favor of returning the donation and seven were against with one abstention. We have no doubt that this is an ideological donation made in support of the party's long-lasting family and population policies, and no suspicions were raised in the governing board in this regard. As secretary general, I want to thank the entrepreneur for the ideological donation and point out that, according to the media, two other opposition parties also received donations," Hanimagi said.