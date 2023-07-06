People willing to wait for free medical care

Kantar Emor's survey expert Kaisa Esko commented that Estonians have grown accustomed to the organization of the country's healthcare system, and are generally not inclined to pay for specialist services, particularly in lower income households. Nonetheless, 28 percent of the respondents said that they are willing to pay to see a doctor quickly.

In its survey of medical brands, Kantar Emor mapped the awareness and use of different private clinics and major hospitals, as well as residents' assessments of their treatment quality, patient-friendliness, pleasantness, and trustworthiness. In addition, the study also surveyed people's attitudes and values concerning the Estonian medical system.

Of private clinics and major hospitals, Estonians have had the most interaction with Synlab in the past year, as stated by 25 percent of the respondents.

"There has been a significant drop compared to last year's survey, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic abating and the corresponding decrease in the need for testing at Synlab," Esko commented.

The most neutral responses were received when comparing the quality of services in major hospitals and private clinics – 41 percent of people did not judge the services of one or the other type of institution to be of higher quality. However, 10 percent more people consider the services of private clinics to be of higher quality than those of major hospitals.

When asked about specific medical institutions, respondents most frequently mentioned Synlab, followed by North Estonia Medical Center and Tartu University Hospital.