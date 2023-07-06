Piletilevi Group to acquire majority stake in Romanian ticket sales company

Bilete.ro CEO Andreea Pop said that it is difficult to underestimate the 26-year experience of Piletilevi Group, which sells nearly 7.5 million tickets to more than 30,000 events a year.

“The entry of a ticket sales company, which is well-known among the largest organizers in Europe and the world, into the Romanian market will definitely improve the chances of Romanian organizers in bringing concerts of more well-known foreign artists to Romania,” Pop expressed hope by saying.

Pop pointed out that over the years Piletilevi Group has acted as a mediator for the world's top artists such as Metallica, Rammstein, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, Depeche Mode and many others, and of sports events, it has been a sales partner for the basketball EuroLeague Final Four tournament in Kaunas, the Rally Estonia WRC stage and the Biathlon World Cup stage held in Otepaa, Estonia, last year.

The transaction will be finalized after receiving the necessary approvals from the local authorities, the parties will not disclose the price of the transaction.