New supply countries quickly emerge after ban on import of Russian timber

But nature abhors a vacuum: instead of Russia and Belarus, other countries have assumed their place in Estonia's timber import statistics. Norway, Ukraine and Vietnam are at the front -- imports from those countries have increased the most. China, Brazil and the US also feature prominently. In March this year, for example, imports from China made up nearly more than all other imports combined.

But completely new countries have also been added, such as the United Arab Emirates and Uzbekistan, which were added as new countries of origin in 2023. In the United Arab Emirates, 4.5 percent of the country is covered by forests, according to the World Bank.

"The import of wood from Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan has increased after the end of the transition period. In order to make sure that there are no scams regarding the countries of origin and that the goods actually come from the declared countries, we carry out a customs inspection upon the arrival of the goods and check that the goods correspond to what was declared," Rauam said.

According to Rauam, some violations regarding the origin of the goods and falsification of the goods code have also been detected.

"At the same time, there have also been cases where we have received confirmation from the country of origin that the origin of the goods is correct and that the goods have left their country. In addition to Kazakhstan, we have also focused on the Kyrgyzstan direction as an object of inspection," he added.

The Tax and Customs Board conducts a physical check, while documents are also checked.