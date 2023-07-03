Estonia's state fleet starts full-fledged operation from July 1

The fleet includes nearly 300 watercraft, from hovercraft to icebreakers.

According to Climate Minister Kristen Michal, consolidating fleets and watercraft fleets of five areas is an important state reform for Estonia.

"Joint use of vessels, mutual support and cross-use of vessels provide better quality and save taxpayers' money. Working together and smart cross-use of assets is essentially the right direction in the use of state assets, performance of tasks as well as climate policy," Michal said.

Kaupo Laanerand, deputy secretary general for maritime affairs at the Ministry of Climate, said that the establishment of the state fleet ensures sectoral development and supports innovation in the maritime transport sector.

"As a center of competence, the fleet will be of critical importance in reducing the environmental footprint and implementing new technologies. Be it the construction of low-emission watercraft or the development and commissioning of smart buoys and unmanned vessels. The construction of low-emission ferries for large and small islands alone will help to significantly reduce the greenhouse gases of domestic maritime transport," he added.

Andres Laasma, the director general of the state fleet, said that the establishment of a fleet on such a scale is unique in the Baltic Sea region.