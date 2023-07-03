Estonia's state fleet starts full-fledged operation from July 1

The Estonian state fleet, which manages watercraft that were previously in the possession of several agencies and AS Eesti Loots, began to perform its tasks in full from July 1.
The fleet includes nearly 300 watercraft, from hovercraft to icebreakers.
According to Climate Minister Kristen Michal, consolidating fleets and watercraft fleets of five areas is an important state reform for Estonia.
"Joint use of vessels, mutual support and cross-use of vessels provide better quality and save taxpayers' money. Working together and smart cross-use of assets is essentially the right direction in the use of state assets, performance of tasks as well as climate policy," Michal said.
Kaupo Laanerand, deputy secretary general for maritime affairs at the Ministry of Climate, said that the establishment of the state fleet ensures sectoral development and supports innovation in the maritime transport sector.
"As a center of competence, the fleet will be of critical importance in reducing the environmental footprint and implementing new technologies. Be it the construction of low-emission watercraft or the development and commissioning of smart buoys and unmanned vessels. The construction of low-emission ferries for large and small islands alone will help to significantly reduce the greenhouse gases of domestic maritime transport," he added.
Andres Laasma, the director general of the state fleet, said that the establishment of a fleet on such a scale is unique in the Baltic Sea region.
"Neighbors are looking in our direction with great expectations. In the neighboring countries, unlike the Estonian state fleet, fleets performing national tasks are fragmented and divided between different -- both national and private -- organizations. In the European Union, only Belgium has created a single shipping organization based on a similar principle, albeit with much smaller functions. The biggest challenge in creating the state fleet has been the development of a unified national shipping service operating model in cooperation with all organizations in order to offer the highest quality service," Laasma said.
The state fleet will deal with the management of watercraft and floating markings, the provision of icebreaking works as well as the provision and development of pilotage services. The main goal is to manage and develop state-owned watercraft more cost-effectively and with higher quality. An important direction and task is also the establishment of a comprehensive nationwide concept, which the country has lacked so far. The institution will also be ready to offer services to other parties as well -- for example, technical management, development and manning of watercraft for universities as well as support for the technical management of state-owned ferries, if necessary.
The state fleet includes vessels previously at the disposal of the Transport Administration, the Police and Border Guard Board, the Rescue Board, the Environmental Board and AS Eesti Loots. The surveillance and law enforcement functions remain the responsibilities of the respective institutions. Only the activities of AS Eesti Loots are handed over to the state fleet as a whole. After the reform, Estonia will have two major managers of state-owned vessels, one of which is the state fleet and the other is the Navy, which deals with warships.