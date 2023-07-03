E-voting rules to be made clearer

The change will bring important e-voting documentation to a higher decision-making level. Until now, the legislator has largely left this within the competence of the Estonian National Electoral Committee and the State Electoral Office. Thus, counting of electronic votes is currently carried out according to the rules established in the decisions of the National Electoral Committee, several issues are regulated by documents approved by the orders of the State Electoral Office. The change will eliminate the formal shortcomings of the e-voting regulation, which the Supreme Court has also pointed out.

The drafted development intention deals with technical and formal changes in the e-voting process aimed at making the regulation more transparent.

"The Supreme Court has drawn attention to formal deficiencies in relation to the regulation of e-elections both after the 2019 and 2023 elections," Justice Minister Kalle Laanet said.

Compared to so-called regular voting, e-voting is regulated in less detail in election laws. The lack of more detailed regulation in the law allows e-voting, as an increasingly used voting method, to be attacked with arguments of low transparency and low verifiability.

"The integrity and clarity of the rules of e-voting ensures better comprehensibility for all social groups and thus the continued reliability of the public service," the minister added.