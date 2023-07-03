Strong winds disrupt ferry services to Estonia's smaller islands

Due to the strong wind and high water level, the departures of the passenger ferry Kihnu Virve from Munalaid at 11:30 a.m. and from Manilaid at 12:30 p.m. have been cancelled.

Departures of the passenger ferry Soela from Soru at 11 a.m. and from Triigi at 12:30 p.m. have also been cancelled. Subsequent departures will be specified by the carrier no later than 2:30 p.m.

On the Sviby-Rohukula route, the passenger ferry Ormso is not accepting vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons due to the high water level.