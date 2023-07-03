Strong winds disrupt ferry services to Estonia's smaller islands

Ferry services to Estonia's smaller islands were disrupted due to strong winds on Monday.
Due to the strong wind and high water level, the departures of the passenger ferry Kihnu Virve from Munalaid at 11:30 a.m. and from Manilaid at 12:30 p.m. have been cancelled.
Departures of the passenger ferry Soela from Soru at 11 a.m. and from Triigi at 12:30 p.m. have also been cancelled. Subsequent departures will be specified by the carrier no later than 2:30 p.m.
On the Sviby-Rohukula route, the passenger ferry Ormso is not accepting vehicles weighing more than 3.5 tons due to the high water level.
On the Kihnu route, the departures of the passenger ferry Kihnu Virve from Kihnu at 10 a.m. and from Munalaid at 2:30 p.m. have been canceled due to strong winds and high water levels. Subsequent departures will be specified by the carrier at 3:15 p.m. at the latest. Also, due to the high water level, vehicles weighing more than five tons cannot board the ship.