13th Youth Song and Dance Festival ends Sunday

The song festival fire, lit on an island in Lake Viitina on the shortest night of the year, finally went out at the Song Festival Grounds at 9:23 p.m. on Sunday.

There was more time to prepare for this year's celebration than usual, since the event was postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 crisis. According to artistic director Part Uusberg, the singers had prepared exceptionally well and the heads of choir groups had done an exceptionally good job.

According to preliminary data, more than 58,000 tickets and invitations were issued. According to currently known data, a little over 51,000 people passed through the Song Festival Grounds during the day. Tickets were sold even after the first heavy downpour.

Altogether 778 collectives with 23,139 choir singers and musicians took part in the 13th Youth Song Festival. Choirs and orchestras were conducted by 657 conductors. Altogether 362 choirs with 11,900 singers sang in the opening joint choir and 326 choirs with 10,700 singers in the closing joint choir. The Song and Dance Festival had a total of 31,415 participants.