Estonian PM: Russia must be held accountable for its crimes of aggression

Kallas underscored the importance of holding Russia accountable for its crimes of aggression.

"It is crucial that the leaders of the European Union send a clear message that the Russian leadership must be punished for its crimes of aggression," Kallas said.

Kallas also thanked de Croo for Belgium's role in ensuring the security of Estonia and its region.

"I am also very pleased that our cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy is growing. Belgium plays a crucial role in wind energy cooperation in the North Sea. We must develop cooperation in the Baltic Sea as well -- we have much to learn from each other," Kallas said.