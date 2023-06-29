Estonian PM: Russia must be held accountable for its crimes of aggression

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who is on a visit to Brussels, met with Alexander de Croo on Wednesday evening and discussed with her Belgian counterpart topics of the European Council meeting, Belgium's presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2024, and bilateral cooperation, government spokespeople said.
Kallas underscored the importance of holding Russia accountable for its crimes of aggression.
"It is crucial that the leaders of the European Union send a clear message that the Russian leadership must be punished for its crimes of aggression," Kallas said.
Kallas also thanked de Croo for Belgium's role in ensuring the security of Estonia and its region.
"I am also very pleased that our cooperation in the field of offshore wind energy is growing. Belgium plays a crucial role in wind energy cooperation in the North Sea. We must develop cooperation in the Baltic Sea as well -- we have much to learn from each other," Kallas said.
The prime ministers of Estonia and Belgium also jointly attended a discussion dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the American Chamber of Commerce at the European Union, which focused on the importance of transatlantic relations for ensuring Europe's economic prosperity and security.