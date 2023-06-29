Unemployment insurance benefit payment to also depend on labor market situation

Starting from June 30, in addition to the unemployment insurance period, the length of time of the payment of unemployment insurance benefits will also depend on the state of the labor market.
The Riigikogu adopted the relevant law amendments with 79 votes in favor last November, spokespeople for the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.
Brit Rammul, board member of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, said in a press release that a more flexible benefit payment system provides greater protection for jobseekers in times of high unemployment and enables a more person-centered approach to the payment of benefits.
At the beginning of the job search, a person is assigned a base benefit period according to their unemployment insurance period. If a person's unemployment insurance period is shorter than five years, the benefit is set for 180 calendar days, if the unemployment insurance period is five to ten years, the base period of the benefit is 210 calendar days, and if the period is ten years or more, the Unemployment Insurance Fund sets the benefit for 300 calendar days.
Before the end of the base period for benefit payment, the Unemployment Insurance Fund compares the number of unemployed with the average of previous years. Since unexpected things can happen in the economy, two periods are looked at: the last three years and the last ten years. The unemployment insurance benefit period is extended if the labor market situation is more difficult compared to previous years or if unemployment has risen sharply. If the number of unemployed is small, it is easier to find a job and the benefit period is not extended.
"Assessing the labor market situation and taking it into account makes it possible to offer greater protection to jobseekers in the conditions of high unemployment and uncertainty in the labor market," Rammul said.
For those with an unemployment insurance period of more than five years, the benefit payment is extended a maximum of two times by 60 days or once by 120 days, depending on whether the labor market is experiencing more difficult times or has been hit by a sharp downturn. For people with a shorter unemployment insurance period, the period is extended once and by 60 days during a sharp decline.
Whether the benefit will be paid longer is determined about a month before the end of the benefit and the Unemployment Insurance Fund informs people about it themselves. In order to extend the compensation period, the registered unemployed person does not have to request or confirm anything, as everything happens automatically.