Unemployment insurance benefit payment to also depend on labor market situation

The Riigikogu adopted the relevant law amendments with 79 votes in favor last November, spokespeople for the Unemployment Insurance Fund said.

Brit Rammul, board member of the Unemployment Insurance Fund, said in a press release that a more flexible benefit payment system provides greater protection for jobseekers in times of high unemployment and enables a more person-centered approach to the payment of benefits.

At the beginning of the job search, a person is assigned a base benefit period according to their unemployment insurance period. If a person's unemployment insurance period is shorter than five years, the benefit is set for 180 calendar days, if the unemployment insurance period is five to ten years, the base period of the benefit is 210 calendar days, and if the period is ten years or more, the Unemployment Insurance Fund sets the benefit for 300 calendar days.