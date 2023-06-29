Over 8,000 dancers start rehearsals for 13th Youth Dance Celebration

Program editor Vaike Rajaste said that Thursday is the day when the performance becomes a whole in the directorial sense.

"Although all groups have already been able to rehearse at the Kalev Central Stadium, as the conditions of their own training fields have inevitably been different, today we start sewing the performance together with all the groups. The prologue, finale, and joint numbers will be set out," Rajaste explained.

Photo: Silvia Soide

"This year, the performance will be made more special by the screen placed at the stadium, which shows the field filmed from a higher point. While in the past the dancers were only able to see the figures in drone photos later on, this time they are already familiar with them," Rajaste added.

Musicians also started at the Kalev Stadium on Wednesday evening, and live music will be played at rehearsals on Thursday. The dancers will be accompanied by the Matis Leima Band, the indie-folk band Duo Ruut, and soloists Mari Kalkun, Anu Taul, and Mari Jurjens. The bands Supernova and Ruut will also perform.