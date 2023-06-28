Tartu to stop using fireworks at public events from fall 2023

The Tartu city government decided to limit the use of fireworks in the city in order to reduce excessive noise and environmental damage. In the future, medium and high hazard F3 and F4 category fireworks may not be used at public events in the city of Tartu. The same ban also applies to all events supported by the city.

The procedure for using fireworks will be added to the minimum requirements of the instructions for organizing environmentally friendly events in Tartu. All organizers of public events and events that have received support from the city must follow the guide.

Sten Svetljakov, head of the culture department of the Tartu city government, said that, to date, there are many good alternatives in the field of event management for making the visual design of an event enjoyable.

"Various lighting solutions are mainly used and we will definitely see more drone performances in the future to replace fireworks. I believe that Tartu is setting a very good example with the change, so that we should not hold on to old things that can be harmful to the environment as well as to many smaller and bigger residents of Tartu," Svetljakov said.